27th Annual Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 am to 4 pm

Sunday, Nov. 10, 11 am to 4 pm

Edwardsville High School 6161 Center Grove Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

The Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair is an annual arts and craft fair with handcrafted items from over 200 vendors sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters. All proceeds from this show benefit the Edwardsville High School band program.

Concessions will serve breakfast and lunch. Shoppers can also pick up sweet treats at the bake sale. There will be an ATM onsite. Strollers are not permitted. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 seniors and veterans and children 12 and under have free admission.