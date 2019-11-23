ALTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Hosts its 2nd Annual ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME FUNDRAISER

WHAT: 2nd ANNUAL REDBIRD ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME

WHO: ALTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

WHEN: Saturday November 23, 2019 at 2pm

WHERE: West Elementary, 1513 State Street, Alton, IL 62002

DETAILS: 20 Alumni AHS Players - $50 each includes jersey & T-shirt; Alumni Cheer, Dance and/or Poms of AHS will perform - $25 each – includes T-shirt

The event will consist of 2 games, 1st game will be the alumni divided in 2 teams or random selected years. Red vs Gray as it has been done yearly when the season would start. The 2nd game will be selected Alton Alumni vs. O’Fallon Panther Alumni. Tickets at $10. There will be raffles, 50/50, and a special featured half-time show; Alumni can still register until November 1st.

QUOTE: “Our main goal is to help raise funds for the Alton Middle and Alton High Schools Sports teams and their programs; however, we are hoping to give a percentage of this particular fundraiser to the Alton High School Weight Room Fund Drive. Renovating the weight room will benefit the students and athletes. – Carlita Tolbert, AAA President

MEDIA CONTACT: Contact – Justin Sims and/or Tyrome Parker for any player information and Coach Felicia Alexander for cheer information.

Payments to AAA, PO Box 894, Godfrey, IL 62035; Paypal@ altonathletics@yahoo.com; CashApp $AltonAthletics