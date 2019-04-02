2nd Annual Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness

× Expand c c

Attended by a sold-out crowd last year, Cat Clips features an exclusive screening of curated, local cat videos judged by a panel of cat-loving St. Louis celebrities – the only event of its kind in the area!

On Tuesday, April 2, cat lovers and supporters will enjoy videos, photo booth, raffle baskets, food and drink at Urban Chestnut Brewery, our generous event host. All proceeds support the lifesaving work of Animal House in the rescue and healing of cats and kittens from the dangers of the streets – connecting them with lifelong families.