CRAFTERS CONVENTION SPENDS IT SECOND YEAR AT GATEWAY CONVENTION CENTER

Collinsville, IL - Scott and Chris Waterman are returning to host the 2nd annual Crafters Convention at Gateway Convention Center on June 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Crafters Convention was started by Scott Waterman, who runs the Facebook Page: Design with Scott. He has 19,000 followers on Facebook, who follow his different tutorial style crafting videos which include wreaths, floral arrangements, and so much more.

Viewers and crafters are both welcome to attend this event. The Crafters Convention is about learning, connecting, and growing with your business and in your relationships. But most of all, Scott wants all of his guests to have an amazing time!

Last years event was an amazing success with attendees coming from all over the country to see Scott and his incredible lineup of guest speakers. This year, Crafters Conventions lineup brings its attendees more of a chance to hear, learn, and connect with some amazing crafters. There is also some great entertainment expected at the convention this year as well.

If you would like to attend the event, you can go to https://www.craftersconvention.com/ to learn more. Tickets are selling fast so make sure you buy yours now!

About Gateway Convention Center: Gateway Convention Center (www.gatewaycenter.com) is a multi-purpose convention center that hosts events of various sizes and types. The Center is located 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, on Highway 157, just north of I-55/70, in Collinsville, Illinois.