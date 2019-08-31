2nd Annual Foxes Grove Supportive Living Car Show

Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002

Foxes Grove 2nd Annual Car Show Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois

FOOD * MUSIC * 50/50 * RAFFLES * TROPHIES

*Registration is $10

*Admission is FREE

Come join us for a full day of family fun.

For questions regarding the event and if interested in being a vendor, please contact Leasha Cox (618)259-0851 or lcox@fgslf.com

Info

Car Show, Event, Outdoor
618-259-0851
