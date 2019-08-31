2nd Annual Foxes Grove Supportive Living Car Show
Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002
×
Foxes Grove Car Show
Car Show at Gordon Moore Park August 31, 2019.
Foxes Grove 2nd Annual Car Show Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois
FOOD * MUSIC * 50/50 * RAFFLES * TROPHIES
*Registration is $10
*Admission is FREE
Come join us for a full day of family fun.
For questions regarding the event and if interested in being a vendor, please contact Leasha Cox (618)259-0851 or lcox@fgslf.com
Info
Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Car Show, Event, Outdoor