Bin 51 is hosting a Wine Tasting Event to benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery

Bin 51 Wine and Spirits is hosting the 2nd annual Wine Tasting Event to benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) on Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Bin 51 Wine and Spirits is located at 118 N Main St in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Tickets are $10 each. Raffle tickets ($2 each or 6 for $10) will be sold for a chance to win a bottle of wine, Fall cemetery flowers, or Rada Items.

Tickets can be purchased at Bin 51, from FOVVC Board Members, online thru the Facebook page: Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

Tickets can also be ordered by sending an email request to friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com with “Wine Tasting Event” in the subject line. State how many Wine Tasting event tickets you would like and how many raffle tickets you want. A Pay Pal invoice can be sent for payment and tickets will be emailed to you. Or you may send a check with a ticket request to FOVVC, P.O. Box 744, Edwardsville Il. 62025.

Get your tickets early as space is limited and consider enjoying dinner in downtown Edwardsville before or after your wine tasting.

FOVVC is a grass roots organization created for the purpose of supporting through fund raising and service the restoration of the Valley View Cemetery. Funds raised have been used to repair the roads, put a new roof on the entrance building and add new signage to the cemetery. Future projects include restoring stone monuments and repairing the infrastructure of the entrance building.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a minimum donation of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025

Contact FOVVC at email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message through the Facebook page, Friends of Valley View Cemetery. You may also contact Jeanne Carter, President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.