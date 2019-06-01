35th Anniversary St Louis Metro Polka Club Dance
Swansea Moose Lodge No. 1221 2425 2425 N Illinois St, Swansea, Illinois 62226
Join the St Louis Metro Polka Club as it celebrates its 35th year in operation.
The award winning band Steve Meisner from Whitewater Wisconsin is the featured entertainment. $12 admission.
Wooden dance floor, food and beverage available for purchase. Attendance prizes and 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 1PM.
Additional information - or advance tickets contact Shirley Langenhorst (618-523-4364)
