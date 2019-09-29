37th Annual Fall MECCC Coin Show

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

37th Annual Fall Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Ave. (Route 159), Collinsville, IL 62234 Sunday September 29, 2019 9:00 - 3:00. Free attendance / door prizes. Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals. www.MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
618-977-3145
