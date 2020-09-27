38th Annual Fall MECCC Coin Show

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

38th Annual Fall Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Ave. (Route 159), Collinsville, IL 62234. Sunday September 27, 2020 9:00 - 3:00. Free attendance / door prizes. Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $280). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals. www.MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com

