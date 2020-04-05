38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show

38th Annual Spring Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. Sunday April 5, 2020 9:00 - 3:00. Free attendance / door prizes. Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals. Professional Security.