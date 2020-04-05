38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show

to Google Calendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

38th Annual Spring Coin Show sponsored by the Metro East Coin and Currency Club of Collinsville. Sunday April 5, 2020 9:00 - 3:00. Free attendance / door prizes. Raffle prizes for U.S. Mint products (valued at $160). 32 tables of wonderful coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more. Buying, selling, trading and free appraisals. Professional Security.

Info

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
expo, Festivals & Fairs, Parties & Clubs
618-977-3145
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - 38th Annual Spring MECCC Coin Show - 2020-04-05 09:00:00