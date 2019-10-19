Hubbard Radio’s 105.7 The Point – the source for “Everything Alternative” in St. Louis – and “The Rizzuto Show” are hosting the 3rd Annual "EAT And TREAT" Halloween Food Truck Event this Saturday, October 19th from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

This Halloween-Themed Food Truck Event benefits Maryville University’s KIDS ROCK CANCER.

Bring the whole family for a fun day of "EATS" from local area food trucks and "TREATS" for the kids - including kid-friendly seasonal activities, FREE Rizz Show Halloween bags, and trick-or-treating from various sponsors of The Point.

Food trucks scheduled for the “EAT And TREAT” event include:

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q

Blues Fired Pizzas

Burgers St. Louis

Go! Gyro! Go!

Honey Pit Smokehouse

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill

Sia’s Italian Ice

Steak Louie

Truck Norris

Vincent Van Donut, AND MORE!

For those over 21+ our friends at Urban Chestnut, Center Ice Brewery, and Goose Island will be on-site with a selection of their beers available for purchase. Soda and water will also be available for purchase.

“The Rizzuto Show” crew will be on hand hosting the event, with fun show-related things to do – including a Rizz Show Photo Booth, Rizz Show pumpkin displays, cartoon cutouts, and the whole family can sign the WORLD’S LARGEST “Happy Birthday Rizz” Birthday Card!

The 3rd Annual “EAT And TREAT” event will also feature:

Balloon artists, Face painting, Juggling and a Magician

LIVE family-friendly performance from Moon and The Teenage Dirtbags

Professional wrestling showcase from GLORY PRO and DYNAMO PRO

Appearances from FREDBIRD® and LOUIE

Plus, many more surprises!

Tickets are just $5 in advance, and $7 at the door - and children 11 and under are FREE! Pre-event tickets can be purchased online at www.1057thepoint.com/eatandtreat.

Attendees are encouraged to bring your own chairs or blankets for your family to enjoy the beautiful green space of the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Please be considerate of other attendees and take up only the necessary space needed for your family.

Proceeds benefit Maryville University's KIDS ROCK CANCER - an innovative program that helps children successfully cope with the unique emotional challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis through the power of music therapy – learn more at https://kidsrockcancer.org/.

For more information about the upcoming 3rd Annual “EAT And TREAT” Event, the public can contact The Point’s Promotion Director Matthew Chambers at 314-983-6085 or MChambers@hubbardradio.com. To see the day-of entertainment schedule, the FAQ page, and all the event details visit www.1057thepoint.com/eatandtreat.