3rd Annual Elsah Spring Festival
Historic Farley's Musical Hall 37 Mill Street, Elsah, Illinois 62028
Green Tree Inn of Elsah
Elsah in Spring
The event will also be held on Sunday, May 12 from 12 noon to 4 pm
This will be a great opportunity to explore The Village of Elsah, recently voted the #1 Scenic Spot in Illinois. There will be walking history tours of the village, live music, food and a large variety of arts and crafts vendors. Some of the historic buildings will be available for viewing including the Methodist Church, The Christian Science Church and the Village Museum. A full schedule of events is available at: www.escapetoelsah.com