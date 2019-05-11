3rd Annual Elsah Spring Festival

× Expand Green Tree Inn of Elsah Elsah in Spring

The event will also be held on Sunday, May 12 from 12 noon to 4 pm

This will be a great opportunity to explore The Village of Elsah, recently voted the #1 Scenic Spot in Illinois. There will be walking history tours of the village, live music, food and a large variety of arts and crafts vendors. Some of the historic buildings will be available for viewing including the Methodist Church, The Christian Science Church and the Village Museum. A full schedule of events is available at: www.escapetoelsah.com