3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K
Drost Park 8 Schiber Court, Maryville, Illinois 62062
Sheena Whitehead
Frosty Frolic Logo
Join us for the 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K at Drost Park in Maryville, IL to benefit the American Cancer Society!
Adult (12+) registration fee with giveaway will be $25 until November 22 and then the price increases to $30.
Child (11 and under) registration fee will be $15 (giveaway also included) until November 22 and then the price increases to $20.
To register, visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/53470. The race will begin at 9:00 am and then you're welcome to join us for hot chocolate, coffee and snacks after the race!
Contact Sheena at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org for questions!