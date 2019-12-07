3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K

to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

Drost Park 8 Schiber Court, Maryville, Illinois 62062

Join us for the 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K at Drost Park in Maryville, IL to benefit the American Cancer Society!

Adult (12+) registration fee with giveaway will be $25 until November 22 and then the price increases to $30.

Child (11 and under) registration fee will be $15 (giveaway also included) until November 22 and then the price increases to $20.

To register, visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/53470. The race will begin at 9:00 am and then you're welcome to join us for hot chocolate, coffee and snacks after the race!

Contact Sheena at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org for questions!

Info

Drost Park 8 Schiber Court, Maryville, Illinois 62062 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Race, Run
618-288-2390
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Frosty Frolic 5K - 2019-12-07 09:00:00