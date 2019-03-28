42nd Annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” Dinner
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
MCUL HOSTS THE 42th ANNUAL RECOGNITION AND AWARDS DINNER
Madison County, IL – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) is hosting the 42nd Annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” dinner on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Lewis & Clark Community College. As part of this annual celebration, MCUL recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pay tribute to emerging young leaders.
Twelve (12) area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.
2019 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:
Jurnee Brewer – Edwardsville High School
Ella Cook – Lincoln Middle School
Emmy Larrew – Liberty Middle School
Sydney Lomax – Marquette Catholic High School
Ava Meneses – Roxana Junior High School
Emily Pipkin – Civic Memorial High School
Terrell Rey – Venice Elementary School
Celsie Robinson – Madison High School
Oceaner Saulsberry – Alton Middle School
Emma Smith – Trimpe Middle School
Abigail E. Stalhut – Roxana High School
Bria Thurman – Alton High School
Two (2) notable community members will also be awarded with the Community Service Award. Both Anita Banks and Mary Jason will be recognized for their exemplary volunteer service to the community.
Entertainment will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies.Tickets for the Annual Dinner are on sale now for $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. To purchase tickets to the 42nd Annual Dinner, call (618) 463-1906.
About Madison County Urban League The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.