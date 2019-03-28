MCUL HOSTS THE 42th ANNUAL RECOGNITION AND AWARDS DINNER

Madison County, IL – The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) is hosting the 42nd Annual “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” dinner on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Lewis & Clark Community College. As part of this annual celebration, MCUL recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pay tribute to emerging young leaders.

Twelve (12) area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.

2019 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:

Jurnee Brewer – Edwardsville High School

Ella Cook – Lincoln Middle School

Emmy Larrew – Liberty Middle School

Sydney Lomax – Marquette Catholic High School

Ava Meneses – Roxana Junior High School

Emily Pipkin – Civic Memorial High School

Terrell Rey – Venice Elementary School

Celsie Robinson – Madison High School

Oceaner Saulsberry – Alton Middle School

Emma Smith – Trimpe Middle School

Abigail E. Stalhut – Roxana High School

Bria Thurman – Alton High School

Two (2) notable community members will also be awarded with the Community Service Award. Both Anita Banks and Mary Jason will be recognized for their exemplary volunteer service to the community.

Entertainment will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies.Tickets for the Annual Dinner are on sale now for $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. To purchase tickets to the 42nd Annual Dinner, call (618) 463-1906.

About Madison County Urban League The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.