32nd Annual Winter Ball Karneval Event: “HOLLYWOOD RED CARPET”

The St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities, Inc. organization (SLSSC) wants you to help them celebrate their 59th Anniversary, at their 32nd Annual Winter Ball Karneval event - this year with the theme of “HOLLYWOOD RED CARPET”- taking place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 12:00 midnight at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63134.

As the major fundraiser for the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities Organization, the annual Winter Ball event brings together members, guests, patrons and corporate sponsors for a fun-filled evening, in the spirit of the Mardi Gras season, in true German fashion. This year’s Winter Ball Committee has planned a “Hooray for Hollywood” experience.

The evening festivities begin with cocktails at 6:00 pm, and will include a sumptuous three course dinner, live music by Übercool, a raffle and silent auction and other surprises! Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hollywood celebrity, with black tie optional. This annual gathering for the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities organization is anticipated to draw close to 400 guests.

Immediately following the Winter Ball, a ticketed After Party will commence from 11:30 pm until 2:00 a.m. at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, featuring German Food & Gemütlichkelt, German Beer and Wine and Live Entertainment from the SLSSC Band.

The Planning Committee for the 32nd Annual Winter Ball includes Winter Ball Chair Alyssa Vukovic, Susanne Evens, Harrison Billy, Paul Costigan, Barbara Dressel, Sven Fickeler, Dorris Keeven-Franke, Boris Kaupp, Mike King, Linda Kurz, Wilma Prifti, Bob Roeder, Helga Thalheimer, Ilona Wilken, and Patrick Worzer.

Alyssa Vukovic and Susanne Evens will serve as the event’s Co-Emcees.

The annual Winter Ball fundraiser helps foster business, education and cultural exchanges between the cities. Over the years, the SLSSC organization has been made up of German natives, business executives, former students, Americans that have visited Germany before and for the love of German culture.

The funds raised through the Winter Ball Karneval support the organization’s cultural, educational and business/trade events and programming for members and the general public alike. These activities include student exchanges, as well as scholarships and educational grants which enable high school and college students, educators and business interns to study abroad. St. Louis-Stuttgart (Germany) Sister Cities is St. Louis’ oldest Sister City. This not-for-profit organization was started in 1960. Now an international and a civic organization, St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities, Inc. functions as a civic as well as an international organization, keeping a high profile in the St. Louis community by participating in local ceremonies, conventions and festivals. The organization is united with St. Louis’ other sister city groups and international Sister City Groups through the office of the St. Louis World Trade Center.

Tickets to the 32nd Annual Winter Ball Karneval event are $85 per person and include complimentary parking and breakfast the following morning. The After Party tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets online visit www.stl4stuttgart.com or contact Harrison Billy at (314) 609-6734.

In order to ensure the 32nd Winter Ball will be a “box office hit”, the SLSSC is seeking sponsorships at various levels from $350 up to $2,000. Current Winter Ball sponsors include The Missouri Humanities Council, Autohaus BMW, Urban Chestnut and AAA Translation. Contact Susanne Evens at 636-530-1010 or sevens@aaatranslation.com for sponsorship details.

The SLSSC is also seeking donations for the evening’s silent auction. If you are interested in providing a donation, please contact Auction Chair Wilma Prifti at 314-825-0389 or email wprifti@att.net.

For more information about sponsorships, and donations for the 32nd Annual Winter Ball Karneval – “HOLLYWOOD RED CARPET”, contact the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities organization at (636) 530-1010, via email at sevens@aaatranslation.com, Additional details are also available at the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities website, www.stl4stuttgart.com