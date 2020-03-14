5th Annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament
Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002
Join us on Saturday, March 14th for our 5th Annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Relay For Life of Riverbend. $200 entry fee per team if paid by March 1st. $250 dollars after deadline. To register a team, please contact Ginny Sadich at 618-210-4100 or pbpribbons@yahoo.com to reserve your spot.
Info
