The Drug Free Alton Coalition, NFP and the Greater Alton Faith Community are pleased to announce that plans are underway for the 5th Annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival which will take place on Friday, July 26 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, from 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. The festival will again take place at the Rock Spring Park Upper Athletic Field.

According to Terry Steward, Music Festival Vendor Chairman, “We are very interested in expanding our food offerings to go along with our expanded entertainment line-up.” Steward added, “While we are hopeful to provide our area non-profits with a great opportunity to raise money for their causes, we also want to insure that we have the Best Festival Food in the Riverbend area, and are encouraging “Seasoned Vendors” to join our mix.” Steward remarked, “Prospective Vendors can go to our website (www.pietowngospelmusicfest.com) to get an application or they can call me personally at 618-567-7012 or by e-mail at tutuangel@charter.net and I will be happy to go over the registration process with them.” All food vendors will be required to provide a Certificate of Insurance naming the Pietown Gospel Music Festival as an Additional Insured, and will be required to be inspected by the Madison County Health Department. Health Department Questions may be directed to Kim Semanisin at 618-296-6079.

Event Chairman, Greg Gelzinnis said, “The Pietown Gospel Music Festival has received high marks from attendees for not only feeding the soul, but feeding tummies as well.” Gelzinnis shared, “Main Street Men’s BBQ Porksteaks, Team Honduras’ Grilled Corn on the Cob and Watermelon by the Slice, along with Heavenly Scent Popcorn, & Ben Golly’s Tropical Sno were all great crowd favorites last year, and they welcome others to come join their sacred smorgasbord.” Vendor fees are $25 for 1-Day, $35 for 2 Days, and electricity is available on site for $20 per 20 amp circuit. Vendors are encouraged to participate both days. Steward shared, “We will strive to the best of our ability to limit ‘like products’ so that all vendors are put in a position to make the most money possible.”

Chairman Gelzinnis remarked, “In addition to good food, quality festivals also need strong Corporate Sponsor support.” “This is a wonderful family-oriented event”, said Gelzinnis. “We would welcome any business that shares our vision of bringing the community together in a positive environment to join our family of sponsors.” Any local business that would like to support the festival financially may contact Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291, or get sponsorship materials at the website.