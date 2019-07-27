“Gospel Music Festival Adds National Christian Hip Hop Artist To Line-Up”

The 5th Annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival will once again showcase some of the very best Gospel and Sacred music in the region, but event organizers are especially pleased to announce that Point5, a National Christian Hip Hop Artist will be headlining on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. According to event organizer, Greg Gelzinnis , “Point5 (who was originally from the Granite City Area and one of the worship leaders at Enjoy Church several years ago) reached out to me last year and said he would like to participate in our Festival.” Gelzinnis added, “With credentials like appearances on the Steve Harvey show, AGN, the Ellen show, and being featured on a number of motion picture soundtracks, I of course said, YES!” Point5 is an educated man with four degrees, is a military vet, first responder, a parent, and presents a purely Christian message that anybody, religious or not, can relate to and respect. The newly formed Lewis & Clark Community College Gospel Choir, under the direction of Brenda Lancaster, will be headlining Friday evening. In addition to the two headliners, there will be crowd favorites like the Rivers of Life Clergy Band, New Jerusalem Singers, First Calling, Rickey Meeks & 150, Jesse Prather & Committed II Christ, the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis and our own Riverbend Community Gospel Choir. Several new groups will also be a part of this year’s line-up including Unbroken, Friends of Jesus, Servants’ Hearts, Psalm 150 Theatrics, and Prayz 24:7. Ms. Lancaster, Pietown entertainment committee member remarked, “With over 13 hours of jaw-dropping praise music on the line-up, there is literally something for everyone.” Lancaster continued, “Spirits are going to be uplifted, and it is going to be such a powerful moment for our community to come together in a unifying weekend through music and praise…I KNOW God will be smiling.” Sheila Goins, Director and Founding Member of the Riverbend Community Gospel Choir shared, “To be a part of this Festival and to be in Rock Spring Park holds great significance for our choir.” Goins continued, “We were organized almost 17 years to the day for a Festival to be held in Rock Spring that had to be postponed, so performing once again at Pietown is a great way to celebrate our Birthday.”

While there is certainly going to be plenty of free “food for the soul” at the Pietown Gospel Music Festival, there is also going to be an assortment of econimically priced food to nourish hungry festival-goers. BBQ porksteak platters, Hansen’s famous bratwurst and ¼ pound hotdogs, grilled corn on the cob, ice-cold watermelon, Walking Tacos, Heavenly Scent Popcorn and Lulu’s Shaved Ice are crowd favorites back again. Terry Steward, festival vendor chairman said, “We are also excited to include Lovett’s Soul Food providing Snoots, Jambalaya and Fried Chicken, Greater New Covenant Church fixing up Rib Tips, Shish-k-bobs, and Polish, and the Homestyle Gill will be adding their famous Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Philly Steaks and Burgers with cheese fries to the mix.” “It is our hope to provide our festival attendees with great food value, as well as, a chance for our community groups and organizations to be able to raise funds to support their ministries and projects”, remarked Steward.

The Pietown Gospel Music Festival will be located on the Upper Athletic Field at Rock Spring Park. Festival hours are Friday from 6:00 – 9:30 pm and on Saturday from 11:00 am – 9:30 pm. Admission to the event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. Primary parking for the event will be in the central parking lot (Candy Cane Village and Santa’s house during Christmas Wonderland). A full artist line-up and performance times can be found on the Website at www.pietowngospelmusicfest.com and click on the Musical Acts tab. Volunteers are also still needed for the Festival, and those interested can sign-up on the website under the Volunteer Tab.

A special Thank You is also in order for this year’s Pietown Gospel Music Festival Producing Sponsors: Advantage News, Keurig Dr. Pepper, St. Peters Hardware and Rental, Halpin Music Company, Output Unlimited, Riverbender.com, Main Street United Methodist Church, and our dear friends in the Greater Alton Faith Community. Special “technical assistance” for this year’s Music Festival was provided by The Grandpa Gang. The Pietown Gospel Music Festival is being produced by The Drug Free Alton Coalition and Greater Alton Faith Community. For questions or additional information, contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.