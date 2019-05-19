The 60th Annual Prairietown Firemen’s Chicken Dinner will be May 19, 2019 from Noon til 5 pm at the Firemen’s Hall in Prairietown. Buffet style dining with homemade desserts will be $10 for adults and $5 for children, carry outs will be $10 each. The 60th dine in meal and 60th carry out meal will be FREE, come help us celebrate our 60th year of this fundraiser!