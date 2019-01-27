69th Annual Sausage Supper

The Men's Club at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto is organizing their various committees in preparation for their annual sausage supper and free pork sale.

The Sausage Supper is on January 27 from 12 Noon until 6 p.m.

Serving will be "buffet style". The menu will include sausage links, kraut, green beans, mashed potatoes plus drink and dessert.

Tickets are available from any member of the church office at 618-377-8314.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Tuesday through Saturday, the week before the Sunday event, the Club will be selling all types of fresh pork products (ribs, backbones, smoked sausage plus blood sausage and head sausage), plus bulk and links pork sausage.

Look for signs at Rte. 140 and Moreland!

Call 618-530-3033 or 618-910-1580.