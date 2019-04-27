6th Annual Crawfish Boil at the Wooden Nickel Pub

Saturday, April 27, 11 am

The Wooden Nickel Pub and Grill

171 S. Main St.

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 288-2141

Only the purchase of a wristband is in your way for all you can eat crawfish. The boil will be a classic-style buffet consisting of sausage, mushrooms, potatoes, corn on the cob, shrimp, and Louisiana crawfish.

Enjoy local music and raffles too.

Wrist bands can be purchased the day of the event.

This event is an effort to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research. A portion of the funds from this event will go to Painting the Town Gold, which has raised over 100k that help fund their research.

Admission is $20 per person and available for purchase at the event.