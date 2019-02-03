6th Annual Fundraiser for the Troops serving in the Armed Forces

The Alton Moose Lodge No. 951 Patriotic Committee is preparing to hold their 6th Annual Fundraiser for the Troops serving in the Armed Forces. The public is invited to this gala event held on February 3, 2019 (Super Bowl Sunday) from 4 until ? at the Moose Lodge located at 526 E. Delmar Avenue at the end of Buckmaster Lane, off the Beltline (behind Home Depot).

There will be attendance prizes, food, plus numerous raffles and drawings, There will be drink specials plus watch the game on our 7 foot screen!

Feel free to bring your group to the party. All profits will be used to send care packages to the troops and to support other military programs.

Questions, call David W. Hayes at 618-466-2435.