6th Annual King Kat River Rat Catfish Tournament
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 am to 2 pm
Grafton Riverfront
Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Try to catch the biggest catfish during the Annual King Kat River Rat Catfish Tournament that will be held on the river in Grafton. Competition is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food vendors and entertainment throughout from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
To register, please go to: graftonchamberil.com.
Info
Tournament