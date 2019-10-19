6th Annual King Kat River Rat Catfish Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 am to 2 pm

Grafton Riverfront

Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

Try to catch the biggest catfish during the Annual King Kat River Rat Catfish Tournament that will be held on the river in Grafton. Competition is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food vendors and entertainment throughout from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To register, please go to: graftonchamberil.com.