6th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 pm to 9 pm

(800) 258-6645

Join us as we walk together against Domestic Violence! Join the Alton Police Department and Walk Against Domestic Violence. 

Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Transportation will be provided to the walk start at to Sts. Peter and Paul Church. 

All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to LOCAL Domestic Violence Prevention and Victim Assistance Efforts. $10 per walker.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
