70's Night Celebration Fundraiser for Backstoppers
Bluff City Bar & Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Bluff City Grill
Live Music with NGK and Number 4 Combo
We are raising money for BackStoppers. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/that-70s-party-tickets-60545419981?fbclid=IwAR2xXR-b32F871mqUSXXR_CuBavSLHm6LUZhMfJWf_YT3X14dCgKVndY53s Tickets are $12.00 online and $15.00 at the door. There will be live 70's music.
Bluff City Bar & Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Benefit, Charity & Fundraisers