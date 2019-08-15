Community Invited to 7th Annual “Golfing 4 Kids” Fundraiser at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo (July 10, 2019) - United 4 Children invites the public to the 7th Annual “Golfing 4 Kids” Golfing Fundraiser starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the prestigious Norman K. Probstein Golf Course at Forest Park. This four-person scramble promises a day of full of action-packed games, free drinks, free snacks, and contest prizes. Attendees will also enjoy a full lunch and dinner.

“This year we are celebrating our 50th anniversary. Though we have been able to support thousands of children, there is still work to be done in the community and we are honored to be able to support the future of children,” said Deanna Finch, Executive Director of United 4 Children. “Funds raised at this event will provide over 40,000 at-risk children in Missouri and Illinois with safe places to learn and play afterschool, provide inclusion and social-emotional services for children with challenging behaviors, and provide nutritious meals for healthy bodies and brains.”

Tickets are $125 per person and $500 for a foursome team. Ticket purchases and more information about the event is located at u4cgolf.givesmart.com.

United 4 Children sets and maintains quality standards in early childhood and afterschool programs through trainings, mentoring and consultation sessions.

About United 4 Children: United 4 Children supports high-quality childcare and after school programs, so that all children,

regardless of ability, are receiving the best care possible and given every opportunity to succeed.

United 4 Children provides children: safe places after school while families are working, healthy meals, social-emotional coaching for challenging behaviors, quality training for providers and teachers and inclusion services for special needs.

www.united4children.org