7th Annual "Brew in the Lou" to benefit area Lutheran schools

× Expand LESA St. Louis 2019 Brew in the Loo

Saturday, October 12, 2019

1–5 p.m.

Francis Park, Eichelberger St. and Donovan Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109

Presented by Lutheran Elementary School Association (LESA) and Thrivent Financial

Admission cost for wristbands: $40 in advance/$50 day of event; purchase online at LESAstl.org or by phone at 314-200-0797 (advance sales close at midnight, Thursday, October 10); includes unlimited tastings and a keepsake commemorative glass

Event features one-stop tasting of St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits and food favorites at 60 tasting stations; 40 local, regional and national craft breweries, distilleries and wineries represented; live music from the Steve Ewing Band; FOX 2's Jeff Bernthal as emcee; KMOX Radio on-site; People's Choice competitions.

Proceeds from “Brew in the Lou” benefit students and teachers served by LESA, including Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto.

For more information: Katherine (Kit) Auble at 314-200-0797 or kauble@lesastl.org