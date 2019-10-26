80th Annual Carlinville Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 pm

Carlinville Public Square

S. Sidesquare & S. Broad St.

Carlinville, IL 62626

Carlinville Rotary Club has announced that the 80th annual Rotary Halloween parade will be held at 6:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. All parade entries should arrive at the Carlinville Plaza by 5:30 pm. The parade will form on the west side of Carlinville Plaza and follow Route 4 down North Broad to the square and onto East Main, where it will disassemble on North East Street just west of the courthouse. Rotary Club members will sell 50/50 tickets before and during the parade. The winner need not be present for the drawing; the winning ticket will be advertised in the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat. Rules of the parade are as follows: Participants must be at least 16 years old and properly licensed and insured in order to operate any motorized vehicle in the parade, including but not limited to four-wheelers, motorcycles, tractors, and farm equipment. Participants should coordinate the theme of their costumes and decorated walkers, drivers and floats with the theme of the parade. Horse riders shall be grouped at the end of the parade. Candy should be gently tossed to the curb. Political advertising of any kind is prohibited, including signs on cars, pamphlets, pencils or other items promoting a candidate or political issue. No reservations are taken for the order in line.

For more information, contact Matt Gazda at (217) 854-5411 or (217) 854-5146 or Amy Kline at (217) 741-8543.