A DAY OF JOY!

St. John’s Community Care Advisory Council members are preparing A Day of Joy event on Sunday, September 15 from 1 pm – 3 pm. This free event will be held at the Edwardsville Township (Airplane) Park located at 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. If you are caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s and looking for to meet others in the same season of life, make plans to join us.

“Living with dementia or Alzheimer’s is a difficult journey for families. We wanted to create the opportunity for family caregivers and their loved ones to have one day to not have to think about their limitations. To come to a family friendly event that welcomes them with joyful activities, love and laughter that everyone can feel good about,” said Sara Hoelscher, St. John’s Advisory Council member and A Day of Joy Chairperson.

“We are very excited to present A Day of Joy to our community. We have a lot of great resources and groups coming prepared to inform and engage families with music, pet, and art therapies to name just a few,” said Carol Mestemacher, Advisory Council member.

Picnic seating is available or bring your lawn chairs. Complimentary refreshments and water will be available while supplies last. Wheelchair accessible bathrooms are available. Participants in the event that will be providing information and activities include A Guiding Light, SIUe Art Therapy, St. John’s Community Care, Champ Assistance Dogs, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Main Street Community Center, Memory Care Home Solutions, Alzheimer’s Association, STL Music Therapy, and Adaptive Equipment Corner. See www.stjohncc.org for more information or details in the event of inclement weather.