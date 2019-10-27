A Gothic Evening with Edgar Allan Poe

Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 pm to 9:30 pm

1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House

409 S. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 692-1818

Step into the darkness of the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House’s candlelit parlor to ponder the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Anne Williams, a historic interpreter certified with the National Association of Interpreters will perform a selection of Poe’s famous poems and short stories as dramatic recitations.

With experience in first person interpretation, Anne integrates her passion for history, literature, and drama to perform literature in the context of the author’s life. Anne performs the Poe program annually at the historic Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. Anne has performed at the Poe Visitor Center in Fordham (Bronx); the Poe Museum in Richmond (including at the wine reception hosted by Vincent Price's daughter, Victoria); the Free Library of Philadelphia; the Poe home in Philadelphia; the Lyndhurst Castle in Tarrytown; the Daniel Boone Home in Defiance, Missouri; the Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion; Faust Park; and various other Missouri venues.

Seating is limited for this program and tickets must be purchased in advance. Three performances are available for this popular program on October 27: 4-5:30 pm, 6-7:30 pm, and 8-9:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.stephensonhouse.com or by calling the historic site at 618-692-1818. This event is for persons 17 years or older and admission is $18.