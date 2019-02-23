A Night of Lynyrd Skynyd- The Artimus Pyle Band

Saturday, February 23, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 W. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Come rock out to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd with the Artimus Pyle Band! Artimus Pyle is the former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd. Artimus made it his mission to deliver music to the masses that would be a proper representation of the true Skynyrd spirit and would do justice to the legendary songs that Ronnie Van Zant wrote and sang with such conviction. The audience will be treated to a high energy, true-to-the-music performance!