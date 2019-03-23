A Season for the Child Presents Myth, Mystique & Magic, March 23

A Season for the Child (SfC), the family-oriented live theater season sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friends of Theater and Dance (FOTAD), will present its second production of the season: Myth, Mystique & Magic.

Myth, Mystique & Magic will be performed by StagePlay Learning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 in Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus.

Individual tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children. They may be purchased through the Theater and Dance Box Office at 618-650-2774, and at the door the day of the performance

Myth, Mystique & Magic is an original play created by StagePlay Learning Productions, which welcomes in the spring season. Tales of ancient times and far-away lands travel along the spring breeze, looking for a place to land.

The public is invited to attend and be a part of the mystical, magical garden of mythology in this interactive play. Audience members will be encouraged to participate!

SfC, which premiered in 1990, features adaptations of various children’s stories using interactive techniques that not only delight children and parents, but also provide a thorough learning experience.

FOTAD, a support group for the SIUE Department of Theater and Dance, uses SfC proceeds to help fund merit awards for talented SIUE theater and dance students. Each year, FOTAD awards more than $6,000 in merit scholarships to qualified students, also funding scholarships for new freshmen entering the theater and dance program, and travel funds for students majoring in theater and dance.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.