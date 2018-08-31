Abbey Road Warriors Coming to Maryville

Maryville Parks and Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union are proud to present Abbey Road Warriors Friday, August 31 from 7:00-8:30pm for their third Concert in the Park at Firemen’s Park off Rt. 159 in Maryville.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of Beatles music. The band came together in 2010 through friendship and a mutual love of Beatles’ music. They have developed over 140 songs in their playlist, so you are sure to hear all your favorites.

Washington Kettle Corn and drinks will be available for purchase during the concert. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park

For more information contact at 772-8555. Visit our website at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map and Calendar of Events.