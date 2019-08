Maryville Parks & Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union present Concert in the Park with Abby Road Warriors, A Beatles Tribute Band, on Saturday, August 31 at Firemen's Park from 7 until 8:30 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs for an evening down memory lane!

Additional parking at Mother Perpetual Help Church, one block east of park.

Washington Kettle Corn available during the concert.

Fireman's Park located on Rte. 159.