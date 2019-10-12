ABLER CD Release Party

to Google Calendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Rock-the-House with ABLER and get ready for an epic night with the debut of "Hypnotic," the band's new EP! Featuring Darren Thomas (lead vocals), Salem Thomas (drums), Joey Miles (bass), Daniel Knopp (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), and Caleb Buckler (lead guitar), these local boys have legendary talent!

Visit our website for concert details and ticket information: https://www.kentuckyclassicarts.com/abler-in-concert.html

Info

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Party
270-699-2787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - ABLER CD Release Party - 2019-10-12 20:00:00