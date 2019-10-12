ABLER CD Release Party

× Expand Abler Music (use with permission) ABLER in concert at Centre Square

Rock-the-House with ABLER and get ready for an epic night with the debut of "Hypnotic," the band's new EP! Featuring Darren Thomas (lead vocals), Salem Thomas (drums), Joey Miles (bass), Daniel Knopp (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), and Caleb Buckler (lead guitar), these local boys have legendary talent!

Visit our website for concert details and ticket information: https://www.kentuckyclassicarts.com/abler-in-concert.html