Acoustic Jams at Blum House

The Blum House 414 West Main, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
Wednesday, April 10, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Acoustic Jams are held on the second Wednesday of every month at the Blum House, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Musicians are welcome to come to join in on the fun (acoustic instruments only, please) and the public is invited to enjoy some laid-back tunes.
Musicians interested in participating in the Acoustic Jam may contact Collinsville Memorial Library at (618) 346-1112.
