Acoustic Jams at Blum House

Wednesday, April 10, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Blum House

414 W. Main St.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(618) 344-1112

Acoustic Jams are held on the second Wednesday of every month at the Blum House, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Musicians are welcome to come to join in on the fun (acoustic instruments only, please) and the public is invited to enjoy some laid-back tunes.

Musicians interested in participating in the Acoustic Jam may contact Collinsville Memorial Library at (618) 346-1112.