The Institute For Childhood Preparedness

Preparing Early Learning Professionals to Protect Young Children Specifically Designed Active Shooter Training Program Utilizes a HandsOn, Evidence-Based Approach to Prepare Those Responsible For Infants, Toddlers, and Children.

Godfrey, Illinois. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 – The Institute For Childhood Preparedness will be hosting an Active Shooter Training Workshop in Godfrey, IL on September 18 from 1:30pm-4:30pm. This event is organized by St. Ambrose Catholic School.

We are the first and only company that has specifically designed these trainings for early childcare providers. Since September 2019, we have trained over 13,000 early childhood professionals across 16 states, 9 tribal nations, and Washington, DC. Our instructors are award-winning first responders with experience in early childhood education, and with those caring for infants, toddlers, and children. We know that the topic of an active shooter situation is scary enough, so we do not simulate any gunshots or active shooter incidents during our trainings. But we do provide information and case studies on prior mass shootings. Our motto is: Don’t Be Scared, Be Prepared!

Childcare professionals will learn tactical methods, hands-on exercises, and strategies for responding to an active shooter situation. The Institute also provides tools to help childcare professionals develop an individualized active shooter emergency plan.

Event Details

• What: Active Shooter Training Workshop For Early Childcare Professionals

• When: Wednesday, September 18, 2019: 1:30pm-4:30pm. St. Ambrose Catholic School. 822 West Homer M. Adams Parkway. Godfrey, IL 62035

• What To Expect:

o Lectures

o Case Studies

o Reality-Based Scenarios and Videos

o Discussion

o Hands-On Exercises

About The Institute For Childhood Preparedness: Andrew Roszak is the Executive Director of The Institute For Childhood Preparedness. He founded the Institute to empower early childhood professionals with resiliency and preparation. Andrew’s work has been recognized by FEMA, and he was recently awarded as a Sesame Street Hero. You can follow the Institute on Twitter @ChildPrepared, Facebook -- facebook.com/ChildPrepared and Instagram @childhoodpreparedness.