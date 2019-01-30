Adult Maker Series: Felted Wool Dryer Balls
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Maker Series: Felted Wool Dryer Balls
Wednesday, January 30
6 PM
2001 Delmar Ave
Ages 19+
Be crafty and green in January by learning to make your own felted dryer balls.
**All materials are provided by the library!**
Register by calling 618-452-6238 ext 785 to reserve your seat space is limited!
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Crafts