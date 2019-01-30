Adult Maker Series: Felted Wool Dryer Balls

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Wednesday, January 30 

6 PM

2001 Delmar Ave

Ages 19+   

Be crafty and green in January by learning to make your own felted dryer balls.  

**All materials are provided by the library!** 

Register by calling 618-452-6238 ext 785 to reserve your seat space is limited! 

