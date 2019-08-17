Adult Maker Series: Book Folding
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Saturday, August 17 — 3 PM
Give a second life to unwanted books but turning them into sculptures at the library.
No matter your skill level you will leave the library with a one of kind piece of book art!
Space is limited, please register by calling 618-452-6238 ext. 755
View Map
