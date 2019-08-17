Adult Maker Series: Book Folding

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Maker Series: Book Folding

Saturday, August 17 — 3 PM

SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Give a second life to unwanted books but turning them into sculptures at the library.  

No matter your skill level you will leave the library with a one of kind piece of book art!  

Space is limited, please register by calling 618-452-6238 ext. 755

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
