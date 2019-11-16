Adult Maker Series: Button Art

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Maker Series: Button Art

Saturday, November 16 — 2 PM

2001 Delmar Avenue

Join us on National Button Day to make some Button Art. Two projects will be offered:

Christmas Ornaments and Button Pictures on Canvas

Space is Limited. Call 452-6238 ext 730 to register

View Map
Christmas, Class
618-452-6238
