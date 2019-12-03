Adult Maker Series: Holiday Gifts

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Maker Series: Holiday Gifts

Tuesday, December 3 — 12-8 PM

2001 Delmar Avenue & 2145 Johnson Rd

Drop by both library locations in honor of Make a Gift Day and create a gift for a friend, family member, or your self!

Each library will have a different gift to make so make sure to stop by both libraries between 12-8 PM!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext. 755

2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
crafts
618-452-6238
