Adult Maker Series: Intro to Knitting
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Maker Series: Intro to Knitting
Thursday, September 26 & October 3 — 6:30 PM
SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Learn the basic stitches and complete your very first project over the course of this two week class.
We will supply the knitting needles, you just need to bring the yarn!
Space is limited, please register by calling 618-452-6238 ext. 785
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Education