Adult Maker Series: Intro to Knitting

Thursday, September 26 & October 3 — 6:30 PM

SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Learn the basic stitches and complete your very first project over the course of this two week class.

We will supply the knitting needles, you just need to bring the yarn!

Space is limited, please register by calling 618-452-6238 ext. 785