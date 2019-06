Adult Maker Series: Stained Glass Art with alcohol inks

Saturday, July 20 — 1 PM

SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Create your own "stained glass" votives at the library! We will use alcohol inks to color glass surfaces that looks like beautiful multicolored stained glass objects.

Space is limited, so make sure to register for the program at 618-452-6238 ext. 755!