Adult Services Department Presents: Mississippi River Festival: The History of an Iconic Event

Thursday, September 12 — 6:30 PM SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Join us for an evening with Dr. Steve Kerber, University Archivist and Special Collections Librarianat Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, discussing the history of the iconic Mississippi River Festival in honor of its 50th Anniversary

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755