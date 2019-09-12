Adult Services Department Presents: Mississippi River Festival: The History of an Iconic Event
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Services Department Presents: Mississippi River Festival: The History of an Iconic Event
Thursday, September 12 — 6:30 PM SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Join us for an evening with Dr. Steve Kerber, University Archivist and Special Collections Librarianat Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, discussing the history of the iconic Mississippi River Festival in honor of its 50th Anniversary
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, History