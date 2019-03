Adult Services Department Presents: Cooking and Nutrition Basics

Wednesday March 20 - April 10 — 11 AM

Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave.

Brush up on your cooking skills and learn some new nutritious, delicious recipes in this 4 week class!

Taught by the University of Illinois Extention's Nutritional Education Program.

Registration is required. Save your place by calling 618-452-6238 ext 785