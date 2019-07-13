Adult Services Department Presents: IT'S SHOWTIME AT YOUR LIBRARY! EXCLUSIVE TRIVIA NIGHT

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Services Department Presents: IT'S SHOWTIME AT YOUR LIBRARY!

EXCLUSIVE TRIVIA NIGHT

Saturday, July 13 — 6:30 PM

2001 Delmar Avenue  

Ages 21+  

8 Person Teams $200 per table (Price includes Drink tickets for beer and soda)

ONLY 8 TABLES AVAILABLE TABLES ON SALE MONDAY, JUNE 17TH!

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
21+, Trivia
