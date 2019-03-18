AHS Boys Basketball Post Season Community Celebration

Come show your support to our 2018-2019 AHS Boy’s Basketball team. Come celebrate their amazing season!Regional Champions (23-11)Where: Bluff City GrillWhen: March 18, 2019Time: 6-8pWhy: To meet & greet the 2018-2019 AHS Boy’s Basketball team. Come join in on the celebration!There will be a cash bar and food for purchase during this time.What to wear: Wear you redbird gear or red & white.