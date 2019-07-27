× Expand www.adamsknifeworks.com AIK's 3rd Annual Knife Show!

AIK's 3rd Annual Summer Knife Show Saturday July 27th (9am-5pm) and Sunday July 28th (9am-2pm) at the Elks Lodge #1559 1459 W 5th St, Washington, MO. Up to 125 Tables of Custom, Factory, Automatic, & Handmade Knives for Sale! Dealers and Makers from all across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and beyond. Free Parking! Grand Prize Drawing! Knife Sharpening Available! Admission is only $5.

More Information is available at www.aik-knifeshow.com Dealer information: 618-656-9868