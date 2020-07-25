× Expand www.aik-knifeshow.com AIK's Knife Show

Come and attend AIK's 4th Annual Knife Show at the Washington, MO Elks Lodge! We will have 125 tables filled with the best custom knifemakers and dealers all across the Midwest and beyond!

Automatics, Fixed Blades, Bowie Knives, Daggers, Folders, Survival Knives, Handmade Knives, Hunting Knives, Custom, Antique, Bowie Blades, Damascus, Factory Knives, Knifemaking Supplies, and More!

Everyone who pays admission will be entered for FREE in a Grand Prize Drawing. Free Knife Appraisals will be available as well as Knife Sharpening Services! Bring your dull blades! Come enjoy an all knife show filled with only the best, perfect for the true knife enthusiast.

Show hours are:

Saturday July 25th from 9:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday July 26th from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Admission is only $5. Early bird passes available for $15 get in at 8 am before the crowd! Paid admission gets you entered in the Grand Prize Drawing! Parking is free!

Visit www.aik-knifeshow.com for more details.