AL STEWART - Greatest Hits Live!

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Al Stewart with his band the Empty Pockets, will be playing selections from his deep catalogue along with favorites Year Of The Cat, Time Passages, On the Border, Nostradamus and Roads To Moscow. The Scottish-born singer-songwriter has released nearly 20 introspective and lyrically powerful records. His biggest platinum successes, "Year Of The Cat' and "Time Passages", were released in 1976 & 1978 respectively. He's had several top 20 singles, including the above-mentioned titles, as well as "On the Border" and "Song On The Radio". In Al's own Words: "I'm just a folk singer that is interested in history and wine that got lucky with some hit records! It's as simple as that really."

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
